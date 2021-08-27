Halo Infinite Developer Provides New Update on Campaign

✖

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has revealed a whole lot of new details on the upcoming first-person shooter over the past week, but one aspect of the game that the studio has remained fairly quiet about has been the campaign. In turn, this has prompted a number of fans to begin to question the status of Infinite's story mode, which hasn't been publicly shown off in over a year. Despite this lack of new campaign footage, though, 343 has now provided fans with a new update about the current status of this game mode.

In the latest Inside Infinite blog on the official Halo website, 343's creative lead, Joseph Staten, informed fans about the latest development progress that has been made on the campaign. Staten said that he personally has played through the campaign a number of times over and he always finds something new to enjoy from its vast open world. In fact, Staten said that he specifically had to pause a playthrough of the campaign before he attended Gamescom Opening Night Live earlier this week and he was very eager to return home and play more of it.

When it comes to the reason why 343 hasn't shown off any more of the Halo Infinite campaign in recent months, Staten said that it all comes down to the game's current development state. Essentially, 343 is presently in what it calls "shutdown mode" which is where the studio spends a large amount of time polishing the game and eliminating bugs. Once this phase of development has reached its end, Staten said that more footage will start to emerge.

"No matter how many times I play, Halo Infinite remains, fundamentally, super fun to play—and we’re very eager to share all the fun with you through captured gameplay, trailers, and other content once we get this plane safely on the ground," Staten said at the end of his blog post. "But for now, it’s focus-time in the cockpit as we stick the landing. Please, keep those seatbelts fastened, and thank you for your patience and support."

In case you missed the announcement just a couple days back, Halo Infinite now has an official launch date and will be arriving on December 8, 2021. It will be arriving across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC when it does hit store shelves at the end of this year.