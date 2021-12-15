Halo Infinite Bug Is Wiping Out Save Files

Halo Infinite finally released last week, and by all accounts, it was a successful launch for Xbox and developer 343 Industries. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for everyone who has been diving into the campaign of the latest Halo title. Specifically, in the days since launching, some players have started to report that their saves in Halo Infinite are being wiped out due to a new bug that has appeared in the game.

As mentioned by numerous Halo Infinite players across various forums and social media website, this bug has been corrupting save files and is essentially forcing players to start the game over. Described by one user named Insanit_Sicario on the Halo forums, this bug starts off by asking players to repair and reset the Halo Infinite application. Upon doing so, when reloading the campaign, Master Chief simply dies and the camera becomes locked in a third-person mode. This player went on to say that when they then exited the game and tried to reload their save file once again, the game simply does not load.

This explanation of events was then corroborated by numerous other Halo Infinite players, all of which reported that they had been dealing with the same problem. At this point in time, the root cause of the problem really isn’t known, although some have started to have ideas about what the error could be derived from. 343 Industries also hasn’t publicly responded to the issue at the time of this writing. Given how widespread this issue has been, though, there’s a great chance that the studio is very much aware of the problem and is looking for a solution. Once that solution does come about, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

