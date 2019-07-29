Halo Infinite E3 2019 Trailer Secret Audio Featuring Cortana Discovered

Okay, so here’s something pretty crazy: there’s secret audio hidden in Halo Infinite’s E3 2019 trailer featuring Cortana that hints at some story details of the Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC game. Apparently, it’s been in the trailer along, but only recently was discovered. More specifically, Twitter user Xepyal decoded a QR code hidden in the game’s trailer that leads to a secret audio file, which can be heard right HERE. What the audio means, isn’t exactly clear. It’s just ambiguous enough that it has led to multiple theories, but whatever it may be hinting at, one thing is for sure, it has the hardcore Halo community going berserk with hype and anticipation.

Below, you can see the screenshot that shows the hidden QR code pieced together from multiple different screenshots. It’s pretty remarkable somebody actually put this together, but clearly 343 Industries was confident somebody would, otherwise it wouldn’t have put it in there in the first place.

This is how I got it, took multiple screenshots of the red bars and put them all together, then I had to make the QR code pic.twitter.com/Rjitz6W2Sw — Xepyal (@xepyal) July 29, 2019

As you may know, this type of fandom is pretty common across the industry, but Halo does boast some of the most hardcore and passionate fans, aka the type of fans that would eventually discover this.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release next year during the holiday season as a Xbox Scarlett launch title. At the moment of publishing, we still haven’t seen any gameplay of the title, and gameplay details are equally scarce and ambiguous. In fact, so are story details.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release next year during the holiday season as a Xbox Scarlett launch title. At the moment of publishing, we still haven't seen any gameplay of the title, and gameplay details are equally scarce and ambiguous. In fact, so are story details.