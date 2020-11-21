Halo Infinite's GameStop DLC Now Available

✖

Halo Infinite’s Gamestop DLC is now available to claim and fans are getting in there quickly. Customers who shopped there will have access to the Red Shift armor coating for their avatars. (You can redeem the code here!) Infinite’s multiplayer will be a big draw in 2021 when the game officially opens up for business. It had to be delayed due to time constraints, but a lot of fans are okay with the wait as long as the game is polished. This is rare territory for the company as console launches usually see the de-facto mascot around in some capacity. Master Chief’s adventure will probably give Xbox another lift when the title takes off next year. As for now, the Xbox Series X is the most successful console launch in the company’s history. The Microsoft brand has come a long way since that first unveiling at E3 almost two decades ago.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer actually talked bout the delay earlier this week. He knows that having a Halo game available at launch certainly wouldn’t have hurt.

"I wanted Halo Infinite at launch; there was no doubt about that," Spencer said to Shacknews. "And we thought there would have been a special seminal moment because the last time we shipped a Halo and a console at the same time was the original Xbox. When Bonnie [Ross, head of Halo Infinite developer 343 Studios] and I were talking about it, there was something heartfelt about those two things coming together. But the safety and health of the team has got to be first and foremost, and then the quality of the game. Those things have to win over anything else."

The head man also commented on the need to keep the 343 Industries team safe amid the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for the delays.

"Sales are going to be dictated by supply this holiday. I know there'll be press that will want to write, 'Xbox launch lineup versus PS5 launch lineup.' But if they're both sold out completely, I'm not sure the launch lineup had much impact on anything other than maybe some review score," Spencer added. "It's not going to dictate what, how many consoles we sell. The number one thing that's going to dictate how many consoles we sell is not the competition and it's not a Halo or a launch lineup. It's going to be how many units we can build."

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? Let us know down in the comments!