Halo Infinite Releases New Mister Chief DLC

343 Industries has continued to add routine new content to Halo Infinite since it released earlier this month. While much of this content has been free and has included new playlists, overhauled challenges, and general bug fixes, the studio has also been making some premium pieces of DLC available as well. Once again, this trend continued this week as Halo Infinite has now seen the arrival of some new “Mister Chief” DLC.

Starting today, Mister Chief has officially made his way into Halo Infinite in the form of a number of new cosmetic items. Available to purchase in the in-game store, this Mister Chief DLC bundle includes a number of new goodies that resemble the longtime mascot of the series. This DLC pack is specifically available to buy for 2,000 credits right now and includes a new vehicle decal, weapon charm, and an AI companion, all of which features the goofy look of Mister Chief. “You’re the absolute zenith of human endeavor and a perfect encapsulation of human talent, and now there’s a Personal AI to match,” said 343 on Twitter of the release of this new DLC pack. “The Mister Chief pack is available now in the Halo Infinite Shop!”

If you’re reading this and have no idea who Mister Chief even is, well, you’re surely not alone. The character first started to appear over 15 years ago in blog posts from former Halo developer Bungie. The character ended up becoming a hit with the Halo community and has since appeared in numerous other forms over the past few years. As you can surely tell, Mister Chief’s name is meant to play off of Master Chief, who is the main protagonist of the entire Halo series. His look also mirrors Master Chief’s as well, although he dons a silly-looking grin which can somehow be seen through his armor. Try not to think about how that works too much.

As mentioned, this Mister Chief pack is available to pick up right now if you’re interested and can be found in all iterations of Halo Infinite. If you haven’t played the game yet for yourself, you can do so on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.