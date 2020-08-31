Halo Infinite Partners With Monster Energy

✖

Xbox today announced a new partnership between Halo Infinite and Monster Energy that sees special promotional cans of Monster Energy featuring the likeness of Master Chief himself and offering digital goodies like experience boosts and more. Oddly, this promotion appears to be running between September 1st and December 31st, and Halo Infinite... is not releasing during that period as it was delayed to 2021 not all that long ago.

In addition to being able to bank 60 hours worth of Double XP boosts for the launch of Halo Infinite next year using the receipts for the special Monster Energy, there are other, more-tangible prizes involved. "Each receipt uploaded will also be entered to win ultimate grand prizes – ten lucky entrants will win a trip of a lifetime for two to experience an out of this world Zero-Gravity Flight experience in Paris, France with all-inclusive flights and hotel stay plus $1,000 cash," the announcement reads in part. "Two hundred winners will also receive the brand-new Xbox Series X console, launching November 2020."

We're proud to partner with @MonsterEnergy to bring you Double XP in #HaloInfinite and provide a first-look at in-game emblems and weapon coatings. Check out our full post for how you can #BankNowPlayLater: https://t.co/p3ft5wOokv pic.twitter.com/W9PPgoLaSV — Halo (@Halo) August 31, 2020

That's not all, however! Each promo can includes a "Snapcode" leading to a custom Halo "alternate reality" experience, the first of which "lets consumers become the Master Chief using the Snapchat selfie lens, plus an additional lens that allows fans to explore the iconic Warthog vehicle from the Halo series." There will be three different monthly challenges that can unlock further in-game cosmetic content in Halo Infinite. Honestly, the whole thing is a bit convoluted and exhausting to even think about.

Halo Infinite is now set to release in 2021, after the aforementioned delay, for the Xbox Series X. As for when, exactly, that might be, it's anybody's guess when in the year that might be. The Xbox Series X itself is set to launch this November. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

What do you think about the new partnership? Are you going to go out and stock up on Monster Energy because of it? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.