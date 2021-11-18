Halo Infinite Developer Reveals New Changes to Battle Pass

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries informed fans less than a day ago that it would be making new changes to the battle pass in the multiplayer shooter at some point before the end of this week. Since the latest installment in the long-running franchise released at the start of the week, a number of fans have been complaining about how progression works with the first battle pass that has been implemented. Now, 343 has detailed the changes that will be made within Halo Infinite starting today.

Revealed on social media this morning, the developers of Halo Infinite stated that moving forward, single multiplayer matches will now net players 50 XP. Challenges, which are the main way in which you earn XP for the battle pass, are also being overhauled. Lastly, 343 also said that any XP boosts that players may acquire will last for a full hour rather than the previous time period which was 30 minutes. To implement all of these tweaks, though, 343 said that it will need to reset all of the challenges, meaning that any you may already be in the midst of completing will be wiped out.

At this point in time, the initial reaction that Halo Infinite fans have had to these changes on Twitter is that it’s still not enough. While giving out a flat amount of XP after each game is a good start in the eyes of some players, others have stressed that 50 XP is still far too small. To complete one tier of the battle pass alone by this measure, it would require 20 total games to be completed.

It’s important to note that even though Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is readily available, 343 has stated that the game is still technically in its beta form. This means that when the game formally launches next month on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, we should expect to see more changes come about. Whether those changes will be related to the battle pass remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com with this situation moving forward.