Halo Infinite Will Reveal New Multiplayer Gameplay Tomorrow

Halo Infinite made a splash earlier today when it appeared during Xbox's E3 2021 showcase, primarily by showing off our first look at multiplayer from the next game in the saga. And while many fans might be satiated by the small glimpse of new gameplay that we did receive, it's luckily just the first bit of footage that we'll be receiving in the coming days. Yes, 343 Industries has revealed that it's planning to show off more of Halo Infinite as soon as tomorrow, with more information as a whole coming all week.

Broken down on the official Halo website, 343 Industries informed fans that it's intending to show off more of Halo Infinite's multiplayer component tomorrow. This look will come in the form of a new gameplay trailer that will go live on YouTube at 11:00am EST. "Learn more about this brand new chapter of multiplayer Halo. The team at 343 Industries tell more about the updated sandbox, how they're building a modern legacy, and what they're focusing on for the free-to-play experience," says a description for what the event will have in store.

And while this news is exciting enough on its own, tomorrow's new gameplay reveal will only be the first bit of new information on Halo Infinite that we'll be receiving in the coming days. On June 15, a new blog will publish on the Halo website that will let fans know how they'll be able to create their own Spartan in-game. An accompanying blog on June 16 will then detail the lore behind the new vehicles, guns, and maps appearing in Halo Infinite. And lastly, on June 24 a final blog will go out that centers around customization.

All in all, while today might not have been the big blowout for Halo Infinite that some may have expected from Xbox, 343 has made it clear that it's not going to stay silent about the game for long. And considering how soon it's slated to release, the studio can't really afford to be quiet for long periods of time as we move forward.

Speaking of release, Halo Infinite still doesn't have a launch date, but it was reiterated to release later this holiday season today. When it does arrive, it will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.