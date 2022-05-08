Halo Infinite Boss Teases Return of Classic Halo Multiplayer Maps

✖

The creative head of Halo Infinite at 343 Industries has seemingly teased that the ongoing multiplayer game could soon see the return of some of the most popular maps from previous Halo titles. The second season fo Halo Infinite was just released by 343 a few days back, and with it, a couple of brand new maps were added to the game. And while the overall launch of Season 2 hasn't gone off without a few hitches, it sounds like Halo Infinite players could definitely have some big things to look forward to in the future.

In a recent conversation with Kinda Funny, 343's Joseph Staten seemed to indicate that some of the most popular maps from Halo history could come to Infinite down the road. Although Staten made no guarantees whatsoever about this happening, he seemed to tease when responding to a question on this topic that it's something the studio could look to explore with Halo Infinite at some point.

"I think we all have our personal favorites; Guardian, Blood Gulch, The Pit. There are a lot of maps that are awesome, right? I think it would be awesome to play on those again, don't you guys? That sounds like a fun thing," Staten said in response to the question. He then jokingly proceeded to say that he would mark the idea down in his notebook as something that the studio could do one day.

It's worth noting that Staten also acknowledged in this conversation that there are some things related to the future of Halo Infinite that he is not at liberty to talk about at the moment. As such, perhaps the reason why he didn't say more on this topic is because 343 is already in the process of bringing over popular Halo maps from the past to Infinite. Obviously, nothing on this front is set in stone yet, but it sounds like this is something that could certainly be feasible as we move forward.

If Halo Infinite does end up bringing back fan-favorite maps from past Halo entries, which ones are you hoping to see return?

