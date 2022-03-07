Halo Infinite Reveals Season 2 Release Date

343 Industries has formally announced when Season 2 of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be kicking off. When the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite first launched in November 2021, 343 said at the time that the game’s inaugural season would be lasting longer than normal, specifically for a period of six months. As such, fans have known for quite some time to expect Season 2 to kick off at some point in May 2022, but a specific date beyond this window had yet to be revealed. That is, until just now.

Announced as part of an extensive new blog on the Halo website, 343 Industries unveiled that Season 2 of Infinite’s multiplayer will officially begin on Tuesday, May 3rd. Season 2 is going to be called “Lone Wolves” and 343 says that its focus for this Season will center around cosmetics for Spartans that are considered loners.

“By ‘theme’ we mean a core idea that guides the creation of much, but not all, of a Season’s content,” 343 said of Season 2 of Halo Infinite. “Lone Wolf Spartans are hunters. Trackers. They’re resourceful improvisers, operating deep in enemy territory without resupply or support. They’re fierce, rugged, and prefer to work alone—but they’re still loyal to the Spartan pack.”

Although a number of Halo Infinite fans are surely thrilled that Season 2 now has an official launch date, this new update from 343 did also come with some bad news. Specifically, campaign co-op functionality, which was previously planned to launch in tandem with Season 2, will no longer be coming about on this same May 3rd date. Instead, 343 says that it still plans to release campaign co-op at some point during Season 2, but it doesn’t have a specific release date in mind just yet. More information on this will be shared at a time in the future.

Do you find yourself excited to dig into Season 2 of Halo Infinite when it launches later this spring? Or have you already bounced off from the game’s multiplayer? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.