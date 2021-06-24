Halo Infinite Release Date Possibly Leaked

✖

It looks as though we've finally received word on when Halo Infinite is going to release. Although some fans have been concerned that the latest entry in the long-running shooter franchise would be delayed out of 2021, one prominent leaker has now suggested that the game will still very much arrive before the year has ended. And specifically, for those in the United States, it sounds as though Halo Infinite will be arriving just before Thanksgiving.

According to Tom Henderson, who is a known video game insider that has proven to be quite credible in the past, Halo Infinite is poised to release at some point in the middle of November. Henderson didn't provide a specific date when suggesting this new window, but this definitely narrows the possible launch dates quite a bit. Additionally, this November launch month would also make quite a bit of sense considering that Halo Infinite was originally poised to release in November of 2020.

Halo Infinite should release in Mid November. pic.twitter.com/tiSyOFx1pa — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 23, 2021

As for when Halo Infinite could actually launch if this is the release month, well, here are a few dates to keep in mind. Since Thanksgiving in the United States falls on November 25 this year, the week of the 22nd is surely out of the question. As such, the weeks of the 8th and 15th are the most likely spans of time in which Halo Infinite may arrive.

Based on this window, the date which might make the most sense for Halo Infinite to release would be Tuesday, November 16. While this is purely speculative, the date in question would almost perfectly line up with the 20th anniversary of Halo as a whole, as Combat Evolved first arrived on November 15, 2001. The prior week, specifically November 9, will also see Forza Horizon 5 launching, meaning that Xbox surely won't want to stack both of its biggest releases of the year on the same week. While we still have yet to hear directly from 343 Industries when Halo Infinite will launch, November 16 and November 19 seem to be the best candidates right now.

Regardless of when Halo Infinite finally releases, it will be playable across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. Additionally, the game's multiplayer component will also be available to download and play for no charge. If you'd like to keep up with all of our coverage of Halo Infinite leading up to launch, you can follow along right here.