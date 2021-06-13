Forza Horizon 5 Revealed, Releases Later This Year

After months of rumors and reports indicating that Forza Horizon 5 would be on its way, Xbox Game Studios confirmed all of that talk by formally announcing the latest entry in the series today during its E3 2021 presentation. Once again developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 will take players to Mexico this time around and is set to launch in just a few short months.

The official announcement of Forza Horizon 5 took place in a new trailer that Playground Games showed off during the Xbox showcase today. As expected, the video gave us a great look at many of the vehicles that will be present within the title, along with showing off the new environment of Mexico. Over the past few months, we had started to hear more and more that Forza Horizon 5 would be taking the series to Mexico. Previously, Japan was thought to be another possible destination for the series.

While Forza Horizon 5 is finally poised to release later on in 2021, it's not the only game in the larger Forza franchise that is currently in the works. The team at Turn 10 Studios is currently working on the eighth entry in the Forza Motorsport series as well for Xbox Series X and PC. While that project was revealed by Xbox Game Studios last summer, it seems to be a bit earlier on in development and still doesn't have a launch window. As such, Forza Horizon 5 will bridge the gap to that installment, which will be the first one built entirely for next-gen hardware.

As for when Forza Horizon 5 will be launching, the game is set to release later this year on November 9, 2021 and will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Per usual, it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass the first day it launches, as do all first-party Xbox titles.

So what do you think of Forza Horizon 5 based on what we have seen of it so far? Are you going to be picking it up when it arrives later this year?

