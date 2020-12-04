Halo Infinite Reportedly Releasing Sooner Than You Think

✖

Halo Infinite is reportedly releasing via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC sooner than you think, or at least sooner than many Halo fans thought. A couple of months ago, 343 Industries and Microsoft delayed Halo Infinite, which was originally scheduled to release alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this November. At the time, the pair didn't disclose a new date or even a new window, and this hasn't changed. There's been no media and no information about the game since then, leading many Halo fans to think the game was still a ways off, or more specifically, a holiday 2021 release. And this may be the case, but according to Master Chief's motion capture actor, the game is actually releasing this spring.

Speaking with Dan Allen Gaming in a new interview, Master Chief's motion-capture actor, Bruce Thomas, noted that his work on the game is done, and, as far as he knows, the game is ready to release sometime in spring 2021.

Unfortunately, this is all Campbell reveals. That said, this is a pretty narrow window, and would mean the game is releasing sometime between March and May.

In an interview with @DanAllenGaming, the mo-cap actor for Master Chief seems to imply that #HaloInfinite will release next spring.https://t.co/tUHk1dLqDP pic.twitter.com/SIGv4JHNJU — Okami (@Okami13_) December 4, 2020

It's worth noting that in the past, voice actors and motion capture actors have spilled the beans on a game release dates many times, however, sometimes they spill the beans with faulty information. While it's not unreasonable for Campbell to have a good sense of when the game is releasing, he's not exactly privy to the same detailed information about the game's release as some of those at Microsoft and 343 Industries are. All of this is to say, take this information with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither 343 Industries nor Microsoft have commented on the situation, and it's unlikely either will. However, if either or both do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

