Xbox Responds to Halo Infinite Release Date Leak

Xbox and 343 Industries have responded to Halo Infinite's recent release date "leak." Recently, various retailers updated their listings for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game, claiming it will release holiday 2021, which is to say, sometime between October and December next year. And this is likely accurate, however, it's purely speculation from said retailers, or at least that's what 343 Industries is claiming.

Taking to Twitter, community director Brian Jarrard revealed that the team doesn't have a locked release date for the game yet. Of course, it has a target date, but nothing has been locked yet. Jarrard doesn't deny that this is when the game will release, but simply denies that any retailer could know this at this point in the game's development.

"We haven’t locked on the release date for Halo Infinite yet," said Jarrard. "Anything you see on a retail site is just placeholder or speculation."

PSA: We haven’t locked on release date for Halo Infinite yet. Anything you see on a retail site is just placeholder / speculation. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 24, 2020

If Halo Infinite is releasing within the first quarter of 2021, we should hear of a date soon. However, I've heard that this isn't on the table, nor is a second-quarter release. Right now, it seems the game will be held and polished until holiday 2021, which makes sense. It's a massive release, which traditionally drop within the holiday window. There's also a lot of work to be done on the game still after it's lackluster reveal earlier this year.

For now, Microsoft isn't talking about the release date of Halo Infinite, and it likely won't anytime in the immediate future. It's quite possible we won't get a release date until E3 2021, assuming it returns, which, at this point, is far from a guarantee.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Currently, it's without a release date.

