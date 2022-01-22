Halo Infinite Season 2 Will Give Players Free In-Game Money

Halo Infinite has announced a new plan that will give players free in-game currency simply for playing the game. Yes, rather than needing to continually pour your own hard-earned money into Halo Infinite to purchase items in the game’s marketplace, 343 Industries will instead start giving out credits that can be obtained via gameplay. And while this update isn’t set to take place in Halo Infinite for a bit longer, this move is one that will surely make a ton of fans quite happy.

In a new message on the Halo Infinite forums this week, 343 community manager John Junyszek revealed that the studio has been reflecting on changes that could be made to the shop in the future. While some alterations to the shop are coming about as soon as this week (namely with lower prices), Junyszek also said that credits will start being given out later this year. “Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2’s Battle Pass,” Junyszek stated. “That means you will be able to earn credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2.”

For now, there obviously remains a lot of questions about how this system will be implemented in Halo Infinite. How many credits will be earnable in the Battle Pass? And will these credits be different from the real-money credits that players can currently purchase? Again, we won’t have these answers for a couple more months, but the fact that this feature is being added to Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode definitely isn’t a bad thing.

The one thing we do know for certain is that Halo Infinite Season 2 isn’t set to kick off until closer to the summer. Although Season 1 was originally supposed to only last a couple of months, 343 announced near the game’s launch that it would instead continue until May 2022. So as we continue to approach this window, we should start to hear a whole lot more about these earnable credits.

Until then, Halo Infinite is playable right now on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check out our own review of the latest entry in the long-running shooter franchise right here.