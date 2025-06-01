Halo Infinite Sequel Announced (But Fans Aren’t Happy)

Halo fans are extremely disappointed following the announcement of a Halo Infinite sequel because it’s not what they wanted from the series. The Halo series is a foundational pillar for Xbox. Without Halo, there may not be an Xbox today. However, there has been some notable changes to Halo since its inception. Bungie delivered us the original trilogy and a couple of spin-offs, but stepped away to go make Destiny. Since then, the series has been in the hands of 343 Interactive, recently rebranded as Halo Studios, and the results have been… mixed at best. Halo 4 was a solid attempt to soft-reboot the series, but Halo 5 was extremely rough.

Halo Infinite aimed to once again sort of re-launch the series with plans to have the game supported for a decade. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. Halo Infinite wasn’t a bad game, it just didn’t launch in the best of conditions. Key features like co-op campaign were missing, the multiplayer’s progression system was a mess, and new content was slow to roll out. It didn’t exactly encourage players to keep coming back even with Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer being free-to-play. It was believed that Halo Infinite would get campaign DLC at one point, despite never being formally announced, as the game ends in a way that clearly leaves the door open for more story.

Halo Infinite Fans Are Upset That The Story Is Continuing in a Book

halo infinite

It’s believed that this DLC was canceled somewhere along the way, much to the dismay of fans. However, the story will continue… just not in the way some people want. A brand new book titled Halo: Edge of Dawn has been announced and it will continue the story of Halo Infinite with Master Chief returning as the protagonist. A short plot synopsis has been released detailing more of what the book is actually about.

“2560. After eliminating War Chief Escharum and sending the Banished leadership into chaos, the Master Chief continues the fight on Zeta Halo, accompanied by his new AI companion and their loyal pilot Fernando Esparza,” reads the description. “As Spartan-117 searches for scattered allied forces, a young combat medic—tortured and imprisoned for months by the Banished and the enigmatic Harbinger—may hold the key to unlocking deeper mysteries within this ancient ringworld. But every step towards answers is haunted by the sinister and elusive blademaster Jega ‘Rdomnai, who is hellbent on vengeance…”

As you might imagine, Halo fans aren’t thrilled about any of this. Some have speculated that the book will repurpose the narrative plans for the DLC while others are frustrated that the story of the game is continuing in a book instead of in-game. Of course, Halo has always had lots of books and no one is against that, but it’s more of an issue when it seems like key stories from the games are being concluded off-screen and in a novel.

As of right now, we have no idea when the next Halo game will release. In fact, we’re not even sure if Master Chief actor Steve Downes will return for Halo 7. The actor noted that he’s on strike against the video game industry right now and hasn’t been reached out to for future Halo projects, believing that his strike may hurt his relationship with Microsoft. Only time will tell what’s in store for Master Chief’s future, but it seems like fans are pretty frustrated with the state of things right now.