Halo Infinite Sequel Reveals New Story Details

Halo Infinite‘s sequel has finally been released, and it expands on the story of the 2021 game. The Halo franchise is Xbox’s golden goose, but it has been in a weird state for about a decade now. After Bungie passed the baton to 343 Industries (now Halo Studios) for Halo 4, fans have been divided on the directions the series has gone. Halo 5, in particular, was quite divisive thanks to an underwhelming and short campaign that ended on a massive cliffhanger. Halo Infinite was much better, but still left the door wide open for more story which fans hoped would come in the form of a DLC… which never happened.

Now, with rumors of plans to remake the entire original Halo trilogy, fans wonder if Halo 7 will ever actually happen. Could Halo Studios just abandon the current storyline and go back to basics to give fans what they know and love? It’s possible, but there are enough resources at Microsoft to allow two things to happen at once. One studio can remake the original games while Halo Studios can focus on making the next mainline Halo game. Will that happen? Only time will tell, but it does seem like Halo 7 will probably happen.

New Halo Book Is a Direct Sequel to Halo Infinite

Halo: Edge of Dawn was just released this month and it’s a direct sequel to Halo Infinite. It’s not a video game, but it is a book continuation of the story and continues Master Chief’s storyline. Fans believe it is proof that Halo Studios isn’t going to abandon this thread, as they are already pushing the narrative forward with this book and not giving up on it. If you’re interested in it, you can either buy the book or listen to the audiobook which features actors Steve Downes and Jen Taylor reprising their roles as Master Chief and Joyeuse/The Weapon, respectively.

Many readers have said that Halo: Edge of Dawn does not significantly advance the story of Infinite, but it does deepen the relationship between characters like Chief and Joyuse, which is the name that The Weapon had chosen for itself. In essence, you won’t need to read this book to play future Halo games, but if you are looking for a new Master Chief story, this will fill the void for you.

