Report: ‘Halo Infinite’ Will Have A Battle Royale Mode

Back in July 2018, developer 343 Industries said that Halo Infinite will not have a battle royale mode. Then this past December, the developer once again reaffirmed this, saying that the only BR the team is interested in is the Battle Rifle. That said, things in development change all the time, and according to Thurrotts’ executive editor, Brad Sams — who’s built a reputation for possessing and providing Xbox and Windows 10-related scoops — the upcoming Halo entry will indeed have a battle royale experience, though it will probably come with a Halo twist on the formula.

According to Sams, the battle royale experience that 343 Industries has cooking won’t be a straight up copy and paste of what previous games have done, like Apex Legends and Fortnite, which perhaps explains how the studio has gotten away with saying it won’t have a battle royale mode. Because maybe it won’t, maybe it will just have a battle royale-esq experience. Or maybe things have changed since December, as is common with games development.

Sams notes that development of the battle royale experience is still in the early stages, so things could change, but for now, it sounds like the team at 343 Industries is indeed going to take a tackle at battle royale, however, it won’t settle on doing something we’ve already seen previous titles do.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only does it juxtapose what 343 Industries has said in the past, but it’s unofficial information. That said, as mentioned above, Sams is well-known for his Microsoft scoops, so it seems likely there’s at least some truth to the claim.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, PC, and possibly the next-gen Xbox console. There’s no word when the game will release, but we do know it will be at E3, where Sams says it will be showcased with a brand-new trailer.

Source: Brad Sams

