Halo Infinite Multiplayer Confirmed to Be Free-to-Play

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer component will indeed be free to play, 343 Industries and Microsoft have confirmed. The announcement was shared on social media in a standalone post with no other details alongside it aside form a confirmation that it’d run at 120FPS on the Xbox Series X. This news follows rumors that surfaced this week which included the details mentioned above that came courtesy of a product listing, though rumors about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode being free-to-play predated this last rumor.

Developer 343 Industries shared the news on Twitter in the tweet below that confirmed the free-to-play portion of Halo Infinite. More details will be shared later, the developer said, though when that news will come remains to be seen.

Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later! pic.twitter.com/9bIrppFiON — Halo (@Halo) July 31, 2020

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode being free-to-play follows a recent trend with different games offering a mix of single-player and multiplayer content while offering at least some portion of the game as a free option. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, for example, made its campaign and multiplayer modes part of the paid package while Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale mode, is free for anyone who wants to play it. Couple those premium-to-free changes with other free-to-play hits like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and others, and the free-to-play move for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer seems like a smart way to attract players who might not otherwise pay for just the campaign.

Whether or not we’ll see that multiplayer mode in the hands of players before the launch of Halo Infinite remains to be seen though. The topic was addressed recently by 343 Industries with the developer acknowledging complications from the coronavirus pandemic and working from home before saying different parts of the game’s development have been impacted. There’s no guarantee we’ll see a beta or a flighting of the multiplayer like 343 Industries likes to do with its games, but the developer hopes it’ll happen.

Prior to this announcement, there were some concerns about the multiplayer portion of the game after a rumor surfaced that suggested the multiplayer component might not be available right at launch. That rumor was quickly debunked by 343 Industries which made this latest one about the multiplayer being free that much more interesting since it wasn’t addressed as quickly as the one about a potential delay.

Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch some time during Holiday 2020.

