Rumors Suggest Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Be Free-to-Play

✖

An interesting new rumor suggests that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be free-to-play when the game launches alongside the Xbox Series X later this year. The rumor comes from the retailer Smyths Toys, and has been shared by @Wario64. The site also suggests that the game will support 120fps. Fans should keep in mind that this is only a rumor at this time, but if true, this could be a very big deal for the game. Making Halo Infinite free-to-play could have a very large impact on player support right out of the gate, and it could even have an impact on Xbox Series X sales, as well.

Rumor: According to retailer Smyths Toys, Halo Infinite's multiplayer is free-to-play and supports up to 120 FPS https://t.co/32pypnMBP3 pic.twitter.com/yioCB38wV3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 31, 2020

While the idea of Halo Infinite going free-to-play might seem implausible, it would make a lot of sense given what Microsoft and 343 Industries have revealed about the game thus far. 343 Industries has said that they plan to support the game through updates over the next 10 years, rather than creating sequels. While plenty of games that aren't free-to-play have embraced DLC, the idea of a game getting that many years-worth of updates seems like a better fit with the FTP model. It also seems likely that a majority of players would still purchase the game's single-player campaign.

Halo Infinite has received a lot of negative attention since it appeared during the Xbox Games Showcase last week. Many fans were disappointed with the game's graphics, prompting responses from Microsoft and 343 Industries. Both companies assured fans that the game is still unfinished, with several months to go before its release. After so much negative attention, the free-to-play angle could give the game some much-needed positive attention!

Of course, until Microsoft makes anything official, fans should take the rumor with a grain of salt. However, with Halo Infinite's winter 2020 release window quickly approaching, it seems that fans will likely have an answer sooner, rather than later!

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy with the idea of Halo Infinite going free-to-play? Do you think that would be a strong change for the series moving forward? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.