New Halo Infinite Details Accidentally Leaked

New Halo Infinite details have accidentally been leaked from the most unlikely of sources: toys. While the new Halo game is poised to release this year as an Xbox Series X launch game -- it's also coming to Xbox One and PC -- we've heard very little about the game. Not only have Microsoft and Bungie not revealed the gameplay of the 2020 shooter yet, they've hardly said a single salient thing about the title. This will presumably change in the coming months, but in the meanwhile, we have a new leak that has revealed a slither of new tidbits about the highly-anticipated cross-gen game.

In a now deleted tweet, new Halo Infinite toys were revealed, and in the process some tidbits about the game were shared. For one, Brutes are back. The Jiralhanae -- known by humans as "Brutes" -- are the most recent members of the Covenant. If you haven't seen them, they are big, bipedal, giant-ape like species from Doisac, and they've been part of the Covenant since before the destruction of the UNSC agricultural colony on Harvest. They are known for their monomaniacal behavior.

The toys also confirm that Gungnir armor is back. Further, they reveal what looks like two brand new weapons. If you want, you can check out the toys for yourself, right here, courtesy of Reset Era.

Of course, while the toys are legit, the implications attached to them should still be taken with a grain of salt for not being official information.

Halo Infinite is currently slated to release sometime this holiday season alongside the release of the Xbox Series X. As mentioned at the top, it's also in development for PC and Xbox One.

For more coverage on the game from 343 Industries -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to the sci-fi shooter by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Halo's Master Chief recently weighed in on the biggest debate of the 21st century: does pineapple belong on Pizza? According to Mater Chief, the answer is, of course not don't be disgusting.

