‘Halo: Lone Wolf’ #4 Preview: An Epic Battle Continues

The Halo franchise is being taken to new heights in the Halo: Lone Wolf miniseries, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of where the story is headed next.

In her final confrontation with the rogue scientist Dr. Chen, Spartan Linda-058 and her AI companion find themselves in a race against time to end the threat posed by the disenfranchised doctor and evacuate the endangered civilian settlement before Covenant forces overwhelm them all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview gives a glimpse at that race against time, with quite a lot of action, surprises, and quips in store.

Halo: Lone Wolf is written by Anne Toole (Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher), with pencils by Kiernan McKeown (White Canvas) and inks by JL Straw (Back to the Future). Dan Jackson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Call of Duty: Zombies) serves as the colorist, with Christian Ward as the cover artist.

Halo: Lone Wolf #4 will arrive in stores on April 3rd. Read on to check out the preview!

