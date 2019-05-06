Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC Has Cross-Progression, May Add Cross-Play

Now that we know Halo: The Master Chief Collection is making its way to PC, fans cannot wait to get their hands on each of the titles as they roll out over the upcoming months. While the testing has been delayed, those anticipating the release are surely understanding as they want the experience to be just as perfect as the developers want. That said, the studio has been kind enough to reveal a few details about what players can expect when the games are available on PC, and it looks like cross-progression will be implemented, while cross-play will be looked at.

After being asked by a fan on Twitter if The Master Chief Collection would contain these features for those on PC and console, community director Brian Jarrard confirmed that progression, unlocks, and more will be carried between Xbox One and PC. When it comes to cross-play, however, not all hope is lost. While he didn’t confirm that it would be part of the collection, he did note that “it’s something the team is accounting for and will evaluate over time.”

Progression, unlocks, stats, etc.. will carry over between PC/console. In terms of playing together crossplatform, currently not planned for launch but it’s something the team is accounting for and will evaluate over time. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) May 2, 2019

In a recent update from the devs, it was revealed that public testing had been delayed for the first game from the collection that will be arriving, which is Halo: Reach. “I know excitement and anticipation is off the charts and everyone here inside the studio shares it as well,” the team said. “But this is a really complicated project and we all agree that quality trumps everything else and we need to bring MCC to PC at the bar Halo fans and PC players expect and demand. That’s turning out to be more challenging than first anticipated in some aspects while there’s been great progress and work done in plenty of other areas.”

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently available on Xbox One, and PC ports will arrive throughout 2019. For more on the collection, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you hoping to see cross-play supported in The Master Chief Collection when it comes to PC? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, GamingBolt.

