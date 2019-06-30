Halo: Reach Test on PC Has Been “Illegally Distributed”

The first flight of tests for the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection began this weekend to give Halo Insiders a chance to try out Halo: Reach. There’s a strong chance that you didn’t get into this test though since fewer than 1,000 people were admitted to the first trial run, so some people have apparently taken matters into their own hands by finding ways to get into the trial. 343 Industries has been made aware of this and has confirmed that the test has been “illegally distributed,” and if you’re caught using this version of the test, you run the risk of getting banned from any opportunities 343 has for you in the future.

In a page on the Halo Waypoint site which answered all the questions you might have about this first flight for Halo: Reach, 343 Industries said prior to the test’s start that this first one would be quite small. It also confirmed that there’d be more tests in the future, so if you didn’t get into this one, you’ve got a shot for a later preview. Judging from the second post which has now been added to the main one, those reassurances didn’t stop some players from forcing their way into the test.

“It has come to our attention that the Halo Insider flight has been illegally distributed online,” 343 Industries community support and engagement coordinator Tyler “Postums” Davis said on the forum. “If you download or play this illegal copy, we have the right to ban all associated accounts and remove you from all current or future 343 programs. The Microsoft Service Agreement can be found here.”

In a tweet from Davis which contained the same message, the 343 Industries coordinator shared a screenshot of the relevant parts of Microsoft’s Service Agreement that those who play the illegally acquired test are violating. “Don’t do anything illegal” is the most obvious term that’s applicable here while “Don’t circumvent any restrictions on access to or availability of the Services” also applies.

Davis also said that the studio was prepared for situations like this now that the games are coming to the PC platform, so the illegal distribution of the test seems to have not been a big surprise to 343 Industries.