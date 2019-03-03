‘Halo’ Series Reportedly Filming This Summer

The Halo franchise has been popular for over a decade, introducing new fans to the Master Chief, the Flood, the Arbiter and much more. But there’s a lot more story to tell, especially when it comes to the live action series coming to Showtime.

Filming on the series seems to be picking up soon, as a new listing from Production Weekly indicates that the show will start in June. While we don’t know when the Halo show will premiere, we do know that the show will focus on the iconic character.

Showtime president David Nevins spoke about the possibilities of the series and how it would expand.

“It is a very different genre, it’s futuristic, space-based science fiction, it’s not fantasy,” said Nevins. “It took us a long time to get the script but we felt like we had something that was really interesting and felt like it belonged on Showtime in terms of its character depth, and it’s gonna be a big show.”

Showtime’s President of Programming Gary Levine elaborated on the series, explaining how the Master Chief would play a major role.

“We made a conscious decision to hire a writer not known for sci-fi and not known for big battle movies, because that’s already baked into the Halo franchise and we will service that, but we also wanted to ensure that we were getting beneath the formidable armor of the Spartans and really getting inside the team drama so it felt like it belonged on Showtime,” added Levine.

We’re still waiting to learn more about the live-action series based on the popular series of Halo games.

