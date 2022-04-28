Halo TV Series: Episode 6 "Solace" Recap

✖

Halo Episode 6, entitled "Solace," begins with Master Chief (John) and the UNSC trying to recover from the previous attack by the Covenant. Kai, whose fate was unknown at the end of Episode 5, is confirmed to be alive, although she's in incredibly rough shape.

After speaking with a few members of the UNSC about the battle, Master Chief tracks down Halsey and threatens to kill her due to the secrets she hid from him. Chief locks Halsey in a room and attempts to make the space uninhabitable. Cortana pleads with Chief to open the door and let her out and he eventually does. Before leaving, he tells Halsey that he never planned to kill her and instead only wanted to see the limits to which Cortana has control of his body.

Following this confrontation, Master Chief goes to the area where Makee is being held after being recovered by the UNSC. Here he begins to interrogate her on her true motives and tries to understand why the Covenant left her behind. Makee then reveals to Chief that she is also a "blessed one," which is something that Chief had also learned about himself previously. He then leaves the room and decides to go meet with UNSC officials about the matter.

After his encounter with Halsey, Master Chief ends up meeting with her once again and demands answers about his past. Halsey explains that she essentially stole John and a number of other children so that she could help establish the Spartan program. In turn, Halsey replaced John with a flash clone of himself that would eventually die soon after. So while the real John was toiling away to become a Spartan, his parents were grieving what they thought was his own premature death. Horrified at this news, Chief leaves Halsey behind as he grapples more with the revelation.

Realizing that the Spartans are slowly becoming out of Halsey's control, UNSC lead Margaret opts to expel Halsey from the organization. In doing so, she can no longer communicate with Cortana or the other members of Silver Team. Chief then goes to Kai and tells her what he has learned about their upbringing. Like Master Chief, Kai is horrified to learn of the truth and feels angered that their lives were stolen from them.

Miranda Keyes ends up taking a blood sample from Makee and decides to compare it to Master Chief's. When she does, she learns that there is a common gene that both Makee and Chief share. With this knowledge, Chief returns to speak with Makee once again. She implores Master Chief to let her interact with the artifact that the UNSC has so that they can find the location of the other one.

Rather than Makee interacting with the artifact, Chief decides that he will do so once again. As Chief latches onto the artifact this time, his body begins to seize up and his heart rate spikes to concerning levels. Elsewhere in the UNSC compound, the same thing happens to Makee who falls to the ground and has a seizure. After a few moments, Chief's vitals return to normal and he sees a vision of himself and Makee standing with one another on Halo.

Halo is streaming now exclusively on Paramount+. Season One will last nine episodes with new episodes releasing every Thursday.