The upcoming Halo TV series will officially premiere on March 24th, Paramount+ has announced. The reveal of the release date is somewhat strangely embedded into a teaser for the upcoming full trailer set to release today during halftime at the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. The football game is set to start at 3PM ET.

While the new trailer set for today has been billed as the “official trailer,” it is not actually the first trailer for the show that has been released. The “first look trailer” for Halo on Paramount+ dropped late last year. The expectation is that the new, official trailer will offer far more insight into the actual story, people, and events set to place during the Paramount+ show.

You can check out the teaser that includes the March 24th release date announcement for yourself below:

“Basically, we want to use the existing Halo lore, history, canon, and characters wherever they make sense for a linear narrative, but also separate the two distinctly so that we don’t invalidate the core canon or do unnatural things to force a first-person video game into an ensemble TV show,” said Halo franchise creative director Frank O’Connor of the show’s Silver Timeline recently. “The game canon and its extended lore in novels, comics, and other outlets is core, original, and will continue unbroken for as long as we make Halo games.”

As noted above, the upcoming Halo television series is set to land on Paramount+ on March 24th. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here.

