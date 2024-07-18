Halo TV Series Cancelled at Paramount+

The Halo TV series will not be seeing a Season 3 – at least not at Paramount+. Following the release of Season 2 of Halo earlier this year, those in charge of the show were mum on the possibility of it returning for another slate of episodes. Since then, questions have continued to linger about the series and whether or not it would be coming back. Now, we finally have an answer, although the door has been left open to a return of Halo elsewhere.

Confirmed in a statement given to THR, Paramount+ confirmed that Halo has indeed been cancelled. The streaming network didn’t provide a reason for ending the show, but its cancellation comes at a time when Paramount itself is cutting costs across many aspects of its business. Paramount+ simply thanked the cast, producers, and others involved for their work on Halo while also wishing each the best with what’s next.

“We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries, and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work,” Paramount+ said of the decision. “We wish everyone the best going forward.”

“We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future,” Halo franchise developer 343 Industries said in an accompanying statement. “We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

While Halo is no longer in the cards at Paramount+, THR reports that those at Amblin, 343 Industries, and Xbox are trying to still save the show. To that end, the three companies are in the process of trying to find another network that will pick up the series for Season 3. Paramount+ is reportedly encouraging this move and would seemingly sign off on Halo existing elsewhere. As such, hope may continue to linger for those who still want to see Halo Season 3.

