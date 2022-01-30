Halo Fans Freaking Out Over TV Series Energy Sword

A new trailer for the Halo streaming series from Paramount+ was released today, and fans of the Xbox games are getting pretty excited! Hype for the live-action series has been building ahead of its March 24th release date, and today’s trailer seems to have contributed in a very big way. Following the release, fans took to Twitter to geek out over a number of moments showcased in the trailer, most notably the appearance of the Energy Sword. It remains to be seen just how well the series will adapt the source material, but things are looking pretty good so far!

The Energy Sword only makes a brief appearance in the trailer, but these small things can have a way of getting the long-time fans excited for what’s to come. At the very least, it shows how 343 Industries and Paramount are working to build an adaptation that’s faithful to what came before. This series takes place in a different timeline, and we aren’t quite sure how closely it will follow established lore, so it’s nice to see these familiar elements early on!

Damn the new Halo trailer actually looks pretty damn good. Although that may be because I never thought I'd see an energy sword in live action — cone (@_estrogenesis) January 30, 2022

THE ARMORS. THE COVENANT. CHIEF’S NEW VOICE. HUMAN LOOKING CORTANA. THE ELITES AND ENERGY SWORDS. PHIL COLLINS IN A HALO TRAILER.



DUDE. — balta (@BGarcN2) January 30, 2022

like the AR sound effects?? the elites?? the energy swords?? the way chief dodges and hits the elite in the face with his AR?? — kegs moved to @cosmicspector (@marveIknights) January 30, 2022

i gasped when I saw the elites with the swords ahaha I love Halo so much — Sean Doherty (@seandoherty) January 30, 2022

One of the things I did like from the Halo TV trailer is the Jackal looking like a mix between the two styles. Also the energy sword wrist gauntlet is kinda cool pic.twitter.com/EPaJZkqUgg — Caleb (@WingsOfBaal) January 30, 2022

Looks amazing, seeing the energy sword, was cool.

I cannot wait — Davie-bot (@DarthDavid_22) January 30, 2022

thE JACKALS HAVE ENERGY SWORDS

JACKALS WITH ENERGY SWORDS

THIS IS INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/3aXNcFIkRj — Cheeto Mc Yeeto (@henrandom) January 30, 2022

