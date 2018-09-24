Hamster Bringing More ‘Arcade Archives’ Classics To Nintendo Switch, Including ‘Puzzle Bobble’

The Arcade Archives series has done really well for the team at Hamster. And why shouldn't it? Being able to play arcade classics on the Nintendo Switch for $8 a pop is a pretty swell deal, especially with the recently released Excitebike. But there's more where that came from, as the publisher has announced another fresh round of Neo-Geo and arcade games for the platform.

The announcements came during this weekend's Tokyo Game Show event, where the team lined up a number of surprises for the platform. Release dates haven't been given just yet, but we should see these games over the next few months, going for $7.99 a pop.

Perhaps the most noteworthy releases here are the Puzzle Bobble games, also known as Bust-a-Move. Both Puzzle Bobble and Puzzle Bobble 2 have been confirmed, and that should be great news for fans of these puzzle games.

But we're also getting Donkey Kong Jr., which will follow in the footsteps of the original game that came out earlier this year. Nintendo's Urban Champion will also see a release on the platform. And we'll get a few SNK legacy titles as well, including Ikari Warriors, The King of Fighters 2001 and 3 Count Bout.

Here's the full rundown of games that'll be coming our way…

Puzzle Bobble

Puzzle Bobble 2

The King of Fighters 2001

Zupapa!

3 Count Bout

Pleasure Goal

Savage Reign

Strikers 1945 Plus

ASO

Ninja Kid II

Route-16

Vs. Urban Champion

Athena

Ikari Warriors

Donkey Kong Jr.

Image Fight

One can only hope that we'll continue to get more classics for the Switch as time goes on. We'd love to see Elevator Action (or, better yet, Elevator Action Returns) pop up at one point, along with some other obscure Neo-Geo stuff. Where's the love for Eightman?! Or, dare we say, Viewpoint?

We'll let you know when Hamster announces releases for these titles. In the meantime, however, don't miss out on Excitebike, as well as Donkey Kong and Vs. Super Mario Bros. for that matter. And don't forget we're getting Ice Climber and a few other titles down the road as well!

We'll let you know when release dates are announced.