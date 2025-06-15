New Harry Potter Game Available for Only $6

The newest Harry Potter game is available for $6 right now, thanks to an 80 percent discount on its normal $30 price point. The Harry Potter game in question is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5, but this deal is limited to the Microsoft Store, and thus only available to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users. Meanwhile, it is only available at this price point on the Microsoft Store until June 24.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Harry Potter game in question is 2024’s Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions from Unbroken Studios, Portkey Games, and WB Games. Debuting back on September 3, 2024, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a multiplayer game that, as the name suggests, recreates Quidditch. And this release was notable because 2023’s massively popular Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, was missing Quidditch entirely.

“Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.”

Play video

This is the cheapest the game has ever been on any platform, at least digitally. A physical copy has never been made cheaper than $20. Meanwhile, it is unclear how many are playing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions in June of 2025, which is worth keeping in mind as this is a multiplayer game though it does offer solo play as well so even if you can’t find others to play with, at least easily, you can always go alone.

For more coverage on all things Harry Potter — including all of the latest Harry Potter news, all of the latest Harry Potter rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Harry Potter deals — click here.