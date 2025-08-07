The Best Harry Potter Game Is Now $47 Off

Several Harry Potter games are on sale right now, including the best Harry Potter game, which has been discounted by a whopping $47. More specifically, the following Harry Potter games are currently on sale, and in some cases as cheap as $3: Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Meanwhile, the two games that comprise the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, are also not just discounted, but discounted deeply.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who haven’t played the best-selling and best Harry Potter game to date, Hogwarts Legacy, have two deals to look over. One is just for the standard edition of the game. Typically, WB Games charges $59.99 for this version, but it has been discounted to $12.59, on Steam, until August 21. The deal specifically comes the way of Fantical. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition of the Harry Potter RPG, which normally costs $80, is on sale for $16 until August 14, thanks to a PlayStation Store discount for both the PS4 and PS5 versions.

As for some of the other deals, LEGO Harry Potter Collection is down 59%, and as a result, is available on Steam, via Fanatical, for just $14.39. This deal is live until August 21.

Like Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is available via two deals. The first is for the Deluxe Edition of the game, which has been discounted on Steam via Fanatical by 82%, which means it is currently available for $7.39. In addition to this, it is currently $7.99 on both the PlayStation Store and the Nintendo eShop for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 users. And then the cheaper standard version is $5.54 on Steam via Fanatical thanks to the same 82 percent discount. The Fanatical deals are live until August 21, while the PlayStation Store deal will expire on August 14, and the Nintendo eShop version on August 20.

Lastly, there are the deals for LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, both of which are 84% off until August 21 on Steam via Fanatical, which means discounted to just $3.29.

For more coverage on Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter, and everything else gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and details pertaining to Harry Potter games — click here.