Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With New Free Release

Harry Potter and Hogwarts Legacy fans have been surprised with a new and free release. It has been roughly two years since Avalanche Software and WB Games released the Harry Potter game back in 2023. And as you may know, it proved to be a massive success for the pair, as evident by the fact Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023. There hasn’t been a ton of reason to play it since 2023 though. There has been some support, but not extensive. And this hasn’t really been bolstered with very much new content.

This isn’t changing, but those still in the Hogwarts Legacy mood or who are simply huge Harry Potter fans will have the chance to make good on this, at least on PS4 and PS5. Those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X unfortunately do not have anything new to anticipate.

More specifically, Hogwarts Legacy fans and general Harry Potter fans can look forward to free Hogwarts Legacy avatars coming to PSN on August 15 as part of celebrations of PlayStation Plus’ 15th anniversary. As the celebrations suggest though, these new freebies will be exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

How many Hogwarts Legacy avatars will be included in the new release remains to be seen. To this end, if they will be specific to Hogwarts Legacy or appeal to general Harry Potter fans remains to be seen.

Of course, those without a PS Plus subscription can always subscribe for the month of August and then cancel said subscription the following month after the avatars have been claimed as they will be free to keep and won’t require a retention of a PS Plus subscription.

What is currently unclear is if this will be a limited-time offer or a perpetual offer available with a PS Plus subscription. What we do know is any tier — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, or PS Plus Premium — is sufficient.

