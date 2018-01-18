Harry Potter Weaves A Magic Spell On Mobile With Hogwarts Mystery

Even though the films generally wrapped up a few years ago, the Harry Potter legacy remains quite a hot one with young and old fans alike – and soon, they’ll have a new mobile game to celebrate that legacy.

Jam City, in parnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, announced a new game called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, which is set to release sometime this spring. In the game, you can create your own character and experience life as a student of Hogwarts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Personalization is the name of the game, as you’ll be able to create your own young wizard from a number of classes, and then learn new magical skills, find new friends (and foes), and make decisions that will help your character grow into the wizard you always wanted them to be. And yes, you’ll be able to attain your own magic pet and go on adventures while interacting with others.

The game is set to launch under WB’s Portkey Games label, which specializes in Harry Potter based experiences, surrounding J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.

For those of you eager to see the game before its release, Jam City is hosting a special event that will take place during A Celebration of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Florida, from January 26th through the 28th. Those that attend will be able to win exclusive swag, try the game out, and talk to the developers.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a role playing experience about magic, friendship, and life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. “We can’t wait to give fans a first look at the game at A Celebration of Harry Potter, and this spring players will be able to explore Hogwarts fully in their journey toward becoming a witch or wizard.”

And for those wondering about the game’s timeline, it takes place between Harry Potter’s birth and his enrollment at Hogwarts, when Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley were originally students.

It sounds like Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be a spellbinding title for players on the go. Be sure to check back for a release date as soon as it’s announced!