Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Gameplay Trailer Revealed, Pre-Registration Open

This morning Jam City and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a new trailer for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, and announced that Android users can now pre-register for the enchanting new game on the Google Play store (link here)! If you’re a Harry Potter nut, you’ll want to know the second this game goes live; pre-registering will ensure that you don’t show up late to the sorting hat ceremony! Check out the new gameplay footage above.

Looks pretty stellar, right? We could have gotten another match-3 puzzle game with Harry Potter branding, or some kind of trivia clicker, but instead, Jam City is giving fans what they’ve been asking so long for: a narrative driven, character-focused Harry Potter adventure where you as a player get to create your own custom student, and attend Hogwarts as a student.

This is the full Hogwarts experience, y’all. You’ll get sorted into the house of your choosing (or will the sorting hat know best?), you’ll hang out in the common room, meet new friends, attend classes, learn spells, and who knows, you may even get into some dangerous adventures.

“We are grateful to the fans who have made Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery one of the most anticipated mobile games of 2018,” said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. “We’re thrilled to open Google pre-registration and share a new sneak peek at how this game will let fans create their own character and enter Hogwarts as a student for the first time.”

From what we understand, canonically, this is going to be a prequel to the Harry Potter books and movies that you know and love. Some of you already figured that out due to certain characters making an appearance in the trailer, but we don’t want to spoil anything for those of you who haven’t finished the books. For the true fans, Hogwarts Mystery will prove exciting if for no other reason than the fact that it offers up a story from an alternate timeline, and we’ll get to see characters we know really well in completely new ways.

I can’t wait to play. If you’re a Ravenclaw, maybe I’ll see you around the common room sometime.