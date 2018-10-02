Rumor: Leaked ‘Harry Potter’ Game Title Revealed

This morning we saw some footage of what appears to be a AAA Harry Potter game in development from a WB Interactive studio — either Rocksteady or, more likely, Avalanche Software. If you have no idea what I’m talking about and you didn’t see the footage, you can check out our coverage here. The trailer instantly went viral, and Harry Potter fans are losing their minds. Now, BBC Entertainment Correspondent Lizo Mzimba is chiming in, claiming that he may have the jump on the game’s title (or titles):

Am told this is from a yet to be announced RPG currently titled Harry Potter Magic Awakened, although other titles including Magic Forever are also in the mix. Other Potter games are also thought to be on the way @TomPhillipsEG @ComicBook #HarryPotterMagicAwakened #HarryPotter //t.co/bgXliE0Hme — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) October 2, 2018

“Magic Awakened” would be a fitting title since, according to the leaked game description, we’ll be assuming the role of a character who has a unique, latent power dwelling inside of them. This power is apparently enables the witch or wizard to identify and track traces of a potent ancient power that will, we assume, affect the fate of the wizarding world at large.

According to the description, players will arrive at Hogwarts in their fifth year. This sounds like a bold move, forgoing the usual introduction to Hogwarts and sorting, but the “throw them into the fire” approach worked wonderfully for Marvel’s Spider-Man, and gave the developers the perfect excuse to make players feel powerful and able straight away. A few more details:

“Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialize In the Forbidden Forrest and trouble begins o brew within the castle walls. Together with Professor Elezar Fig, you embark on a journey through both familiar and never before seen locations to bring to light the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.

“On your quest you will craft potions, master new spells, and discover fantastical beasts. You will battle Dark Wizards, Goblins, and other supernatural enemies and uncover the truth about your destiny – the Fate of the Wizarding World lies in your hands.”

So what do you think? Does this sound like a positive direction for a AAA Harry Potter game, or were you hoping for something that sticks more closely to the storyline we’ve read in the books, and seen in the movies? Did you see the leaked footage, and were you impressed? Let us know in the comments below!