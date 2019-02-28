Harry Potter: Warner Bros. Boss Confirms New Game from ‘Pokemon Go’ Creators Releasing This Summer

The release window of Warner Bros. Entertainment’s mobile Harry Potter game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has been narrowed further and will be out sometime this summer.

Co-developed by WB Games San Francisco and Niantic, the latter best known as the creators of Pokemon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was formally unveiled late in 2018 with the trailer shown above. That trailer revealed that the game would be out in 2019, but new comments from Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara give a better estimate of when the game will release.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Tsujihara was asked about new technology projects Warner Bros. Entertainment has in the works. One of those Tsujihara mentioned was the upcoming Harry Potter mobile game which he said will release this summer.

“The one that’s the closest is this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite [augmented reality] video game project coming out this summer from Niantic, the maker of Pokemon Go,” Tsujihara said. “That’s a world where, clearly, 5G and faster connectivity with a mobile device is going to make that game better.”

Tsujihara would go on to talk about autonomous, self-driving cars, but the big takeaway for Harry Potter fans from this discussion is that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite now has a Summer 2019 release window. The release timing Tsujihara mentioned mirrors Pokemon Go’s release date when the game was made available in July 2016. With many would-be Pokemon Go players out of school and off work, the summer release was a prime time to get out and utilize the augmented reality technology, and it looks like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite might be looking to capitalize on that in the same way.

The website for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is still teasing the release of the game following it official reveal, though it’s been quiet as of late. A Twitter account set up to provide more info on the game shares teasers periodically, the most recent one being the video below which focuses on the Discombobulated Niffler.

During the same interview, Tsujihara also shared thoughts about working on the Mad Max franchise as well as the ways that the strategy regarding DC Comics movies has changed.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now expected to release in Summer 2019.

