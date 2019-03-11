‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ Gameplay Details Revealed

Niantic has unveiled the first details about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, an upcoming mobile game that utilizes AR features similar to Pokemon Go.

Later this year, Pokemon Go maker Niantic will release Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a new mobile video game set in the world of Harry Potter. While Pokemon Go expertly blended classic Pokemon mechanics like catching Pokemon using augmented reality, Harry Potter fans were curious how Wizards Unite would shuffle Niantic’s tried and true AR technology with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, Niantic pulled back the curtain and revealed some new details about Wizards Unite, including the core plotline and some gameplay mechanics. The game begins with players recruited into action to investigate and contain a mysterious Calamity, which has resulted in magical artifacts, creatures, peoples, and memories appearing in the real world. Players have to contain these creatures and items and return them to their proper place in an attempt to keep magic hidden from mundane eyes.

Instead of PokeStops and gyms, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite contains inns, Fortresses, and greenhouses. Inns replenish a person’s spell energy (which is consumed when players use spells in the game), unlock magical items that can be brewed into potions, and grant access to Portkeys that unlock AR portals into iconic Wizarding World locations. Fortresses host Wizarding Challenges, which are real-time multiplayer battles against powerful foes that sound very similar to Raids in Pokemon Go.

Players will also be able to develop their wizarding skills by choosing a profession, each of which has their own unique skills and abilities. Players can choose between Aurors, Magizoologists, and Professors, which can team up together during Wizarding Challenges.

A few videos of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite gameplay showed off combat encounters against Dementors and Death Eaters, along with a few recreations of iconic scenes from the Harry Potter books. For instance, players can step in to rescue Ron Weasley from a boggart, or save Harry Potter from a dementor while he’s dressed in his Quidditch gear. Instead of catching Pokemon, you’ll need to align your phone to match an icon on a creature, and then trace a symbol on the screen to cast spells to defeat it. The new system looks a lot more combat-oriented and complex than Pokemon Go and appears to be geared for an older audience.

More information about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite can be found on their webpage. The game will be released later in 2019.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!