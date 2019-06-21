Here’s How To Make Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Run Faster

Yesterday, one day ahead of schedule, Niantic — the developers of Pokemon Go — released Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, it’s new Harry Potter AR game for iOS and Android that is basically Pokemon Go, but with Harry Potter. The game is pretty good, and makes some key improvements from Pokemon Go, but it does have its problems. For example, things move pretty slow, thanks to server overload. Thankfully, there’s a solution that at least somewhat partially remedies this.

If you want the game to run a bit faster all you need to do is download the game’s assets onto your phone natively, which allows for less data transfer when running the app, which means the game runs noticeably faster. So, how do you do this? Well, first you need to navigate your way to the game’s settings. To do this, tap the on the suitcase at the bottom of the screen once you’ve loaded the app up. From here, select the settings icon, represented by gears, in the top left corner of the screen. Then, scroll down until you see the option to “Download All Assets.” Click this, and bam you’re done. Of course, make sure to do this over Wifi, otherwise you’re going to chew up a good amount of your data.

Obviously, performance is largely still going to be dependent on your connection and the state of the servers. If they are swamped, which they’ve been quite bit, then your game is going to run slower than normal, but this should help offset at least a bit of this.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is available, for free, via iOS and Android devices. Below, you can read more about the game:

“From the makers of Pokemon GO, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the real-world augmented reality (AR) game inspired by the Wizarding World that puts magic in the hands of players worldwide. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is co-developed and co-published by Niantic, Inc. and WB Games San Francisco as part of Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and video games inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories that place players at the center of their own adventure.”

