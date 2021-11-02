Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Is Shutting Down

After first launching back in 2019, developer Niantic has today revealed that it is shutting down its augmented reality title Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The game isn’t slated to officially end operations until early 2022, but Niantic will begin removing it from various app stores in a little over a month. When it comes to the reason why Niantic is officially shutting Wizards Unite down, though, the developer didn’t have much to say on the matter.

Detailed in a blog post on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website today, Niantic opened up about the process of bringing about the end of the game. “Today we’re announcing that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close on January 31, 2022. The game will be removed from the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021, and players will no longer be able to make in-game purchases as of December 6, 2021,” the studio said. No reasons for the closure were given, and instead, Niantic chose to highlight the achievements that Wizards Unite has had over the past two years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close on January 31, 2022 and will be removed from app stores on December 6, 2021. Join us to put an end to the Calamity. More details here: https://t.co/WQwWkgepVv pic.twitter.com/Su2odByNcd — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) November 2, 2021

“When we launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, our vision was to allow players to experience the wizarding world right in their real-world surroundings as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods. Over the years, millions of witches and wizards around the globe have embarked on real-world adventures, coming together to keep magic hidden safe within the wizarding world while joining forces to take on The Unforgivable,” the blog went on to say. “During this time, players have also worked alongside Hermione and Harry as part of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the London Five and are now on the verge of putting an end to the Calamity.”

Even though Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has come to an end, Niantic did make clear that it will continue supporting the game leading up to its final date of availability in January 2022. Specifically, a number of new in-game events to go along with numerous changes will be hitting the mobile title as soon as today. You can find this future roadmap attached at the bottom of the page.

So what do you think about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite being shut down in this manner? Does it surprise you? Let me know your response either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Upcoming Events

November Dolores Umbridge Lethal Adversaries Event Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 1 Lucius Malfoy Lethal Adversaries Event Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 2

December Bellatrix Lethal Adversaries Event Horcrux Hunt Part 2 Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 1 Holiday Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 2

January We’ll share more details regarding additional game changes that’ll happen during the month of January.



New Changes