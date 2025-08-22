Stardew Valley Creator Responds to Backlash From Infinity Nikki Collab

Stardew Valley remains one of the most beloved cozy games of all time. Meanwhile, Infinity Nikki is a relative newcomer on the scene. Though fans initially fell in love with the gacha, fan opinions have begun to sour in part due to recent changes and creator comments. When these two games announced a new crossover collaboration, many gamers were surprised to see Eric Barone, aka Concerned Ape, and Infold working together. Surprised and, in many cases, not so pleased. The backlash was strong enough that Stardew’s creator came out of his usual social media silence to address it.

Generally speaking, most fans adore Concerned Ape’s approach to handling his IP. Stardew Valley remains an incredibly affordable game, and its major updates have all been free. But for many, collaborating with Infinity Nikki looked like a partnership with only one benefit for the farming sim – money. However, as the Stardew Valley creator recently clarified, he won’t be making a dime on the new Infinity Nikki content. As for Infold? Well, that might be another story.

Fans Baffled by Stardew Valley x Infinity Nikki Collab In Light of Infold Drama

Infinity Nikki’s creator, Infold, has had a tough go of it in recent weeks. Many fans feel that the game, which initially felt like a cozy delight, has become increasingly monetized, to the detriment of the game experience. But more recently, Infold posted a bold statement against leaked content that rubbed many players the wrong way. Dropping a collab with one of the most beloved and wholesome IPs in the cozy gaming space in the midst of that backlash is certainly a choice.

While most of the frustration is aimed at Infinity Nikki and Infold, some gamers are also calling Barone’s motivations into question. This is likely why the creator, who rarely posts to social media, shared that he does not actually make money from Stardew Valley collabs. While this doesn’t necessarily mean everything in the Infinity Nikki collab will be free for players, it feels like Barone’s way of responding to fans who might think he’s “sold out” with this collab. That said, the post does not specifically name the Infinity Nikki crossover and is more of a general statement about collabs over the years.

Even so, the official @InfinityNikkiEN account also reshared the post, adding Infold’s own statement on the matter and calling the collab “a free love letter to Stardew Valley from our team and for the community.” Given that many players have been calling Infold’s game a “cash grab” in recent weeks, highlighting the word “free” here certainly feels intentional.

We really appreciate you sharing your feelings on this. Any unintended stress was the last thing we wanted. It was our way of saying thanks—a free love letter to Stardew Valley from our team and for the community.

Working on it felt like we were all tending a little farm… https://t.co/8J5wq4ubhD — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) August 21, 2025

Aside from the teaser, it’s not yet clear what exactly the Stardew Valley x Infinity Nikki collab will entail. The trailer itself shows Junimo roaming Miraland, so that’s a distinct possibility. Given the nature of Infinity Nikki, some collab outfits for our Stylist are also likely. But will the crossover content be free as Infold implies here, or will some items be a part of the game’s increasingly costly gacha mechanic?

The fan response hasn’t been entirely negative, with some gamers excited to see a collab between two beloved cozy games. But it’s probably safe to say the initial response is likely not what Infold or Concerned Ape wanted to see from their fan bases. The Stardew Valley x Infinity Nikki collaboration arrives in the free-to-play gacha game on September 1st. At that time, we’ll have a better idea of what it entails, along with what it costs.

What do you think of this new collab between Stardew and Infinity Nikki? Do you plan to check out the content when it drops? Let us know in the comments below.