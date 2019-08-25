HBO’s Ballers to Feature League of Legends in Final Season

HBO’s Ballers will feature League of Legends, Riot Games, and the competitive world of esports in its final season, a new trailer released on Sunday confirmed. Executive producer and star of the show Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made appearances in the trailer alongside scenes from League’s professional gaming scene including real players, teams, and team owners as well as professionals from League developer Riot Games and its North American League of Legends Championship Series.

Eagle-eyed fans of League and Ballers may have noticed a preview of the HBO show which was shared at the start of the month included some imagery that looked like it was pulled straight from League’s esports scene. The trailer released today confirmed those suspicions to be correct with League and Riot Games featured prominently throughout.

That trailer, seen below, was released by Riot Games ahead of the start of the LCS Summer Finals which were scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

A description for Season 5’s first episode of Ballers hinted at some of what was seen in the trailer as Vernon Littelfield looks at options other than football, one of which is shown to be esports.

“While peacefully enjoying retirement and reflecting on his past, Spencer gets a tantalizing offer to become the first black majority team owner in professional football history,” the preview for Sunday night’s episode read. “A year after splitting with Spencer, Joe eyes a big swing at Sports X with his new partner, Lance. Ricky finds himself in hot water with Charles, and Vernon considers a life outside of football.”

Personalities and players from League such as Team Liquid’s Yiliang “Peter” Peng and Echo Fox’s Rick Fox can be seen in the trailer. The story arc that features these players and other parts of League’s competitive scene will be featured throughout the final season of Ballers.

League fans will know that this isn’t the only show that the game and its developer have been a part of this year. Back in March, League was featured in The Simpsons when the main characters similarly tried their hand at esports.

The first episode of Ballers Season 5 will air tonight at 10:30 ET on HBO.