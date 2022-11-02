HBO's The Last of Us Release Date, Poster Revealed

HBO's The Last of Us now has a set release date with the new TV series set to be released on January 15th. Those who've been keeping up with the news surrounding the show will recall that this exact date is the one that leaked previously when it was revealed through the HBO Max app that the show would supposedly be coming out on this date. The release date confirmation came alongside the reveal of a new poster, too, that showed off Joel and Ellie while symbolizing the long journey ahead of them.

The show will be streaming on HBO Max whenever it's released, and the first season will have nine episodes, HBO has confirmed. Its release date falls on a Sunday, and the first episode will be out at 9 p.m. ET that day.

You can check out the new poster for The Last of Us below that shows Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. It's as desolate looking as one would expect from an adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, and in the corner, we see referenced the invasive, infectious threat that's turned the game's world upside down.

To the edge of the universe and back. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/O9EZ73MVXr — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 2, 2022

HBO explicitly refers to this as the "first season" of The Last of Us, though there's been nothing said at this time about any additional seasons after the first. Those fond of The Last of Us will no doubt hope for its renewal, but video game adaptations have proved tricky in the past, so there's no guarantee that it'll get a second season.

Prior to this release date announcement, fans have only really gotten one good look at HBO's The Last of Us via a teaser trailer. That offered our best looks yet at the two main characters as well as a brief glimpse of a Clicker looming in the background, but there will hopefully be more to show between now and January.

In related The Last of Us news, Naughty Dog recently just announced that it's partnering with Themeborne to create a tabletop spin-off. You can find more about that here.

