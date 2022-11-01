New The Last of Us Game Announced

Naughty Dog has announced a new collaboration with Themeborne to produce a brand new The Last of Us board game. The Last of Us: Escape the Dark is a new 1-5 person cooperative game that lets players explore The Last of Us world in a unique way. Players can play as Ellie, Joel, Tess, Bill, Tommy, or Marlene as they explore an open world and try to keep everyone in their party alive. A Kickstarter for the game will launch on November 8th. You can check out the initial announcement by Naughty Dog below:

We’re excited to announce The Last of Us: Escape the Dark, a new board game experience set within The Last of Us universe, created by our friends @Themeborne! The Kickstarter goes live Nov 8, so stay tuned for more soon.



Read more on our blog: https://t.co/cdMpLvfKDj pic.twitter.com/SWrpiXJX49 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 1, 2022

Themeborne provided some additional details about the game – players will make choices about which route to take and resolve "chapter cards" at locations from The Last of Us games. Players will need to use a combination of item cards and dice rolls to overcome threats from enemies such as Infected and Hunters. Each survivor will also have a unique "Hang-Up" that they will need to overcome to unlock their full potential as a character. Crafting and weapon upgrades will also add additional customization options.

Themeborne has also published the "Escape the Dark" line of games, which utilizes black and white artwork and chapter cards. Obviously, the new The Last of Us game will utilize the same game system, albeit crafted specifically for The Last of Us fans.

Expect more details about the game to be revealed next week when the Kickstarter for The Last of Us: Escape the Dark launches.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.