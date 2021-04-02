HBO's The Last Of Us Series Will Reportedly Start Filming in July

✖

The TV series adaptation of The Last of Us is scheduled to begin filming in July, according to information from the Directors Guild of Canada’s latest production documents. This latest production list from the guild dated for March 17th says that production on The Last of US will begin on July 5th and that the TV series is already in pre-production as of March 15th. When the filming is underway, it’ll reportedly be done in Calgary.

CBC first reported on the news of the latest filming details and cited the Directors Guild of Canada’s production list seen here. The production of The Last of Us currently has a start date of July 5th and an end date of June 8, 2022, according to the information included in the production list. Additional information about the show wasn’t shared beyond the Calgary location given that the production list focused on several productions, not just The Last of Us.

The outlet said that it reached out to HBO and requested comments on the matter but did not receive a response.

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us was first announced back in March 2020, and since then, we’ve gotten plenty of updates on the series to help shape a clearer picture of what the show will look like. Craig Mazin, the creator of the Chernobyl series, will serve as a writer and executive producer working on the show while Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of The Last of Us who similarly led work on The Last of Us Part II, is also on board as a writer and executive producer.

While people have had no shortage of requests for actors and actresses they’d like to see playing Ellie and Joel, the protagonists of The Last of Us, we finally got answers earlier this year to the pressing questions of who would fill those roles. Bella Ramsey, the actress known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in the Game of Thrones series, will play the role of Ellie. Joel will be played by none other than Pedro Pascal, the actor known for his roles as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones as well as The Mandalorian himself in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian among other roles, will play Joel.

HBO’s The Last of Us does not currently have a release date but will reportedly begin filming in July.