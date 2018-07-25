Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR Announced Alongside First Impressions

Ninja Theory just surprised pretty much everyone when they announced that their stunning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice journey is the next title to get the VR treatment! Even better, it’ll be ready for all to enjoy this month!

Alongside a brand new trailer showing off the latest in incredible VR experiences is the news that the VR edition will be available for both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift for PC players. It won’t just be a tiny part of the game in VR either, but the entire adventure explored in stunning new detail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready for the best part? The VR upgrade is free for those that already own the Steam version of the title from Ninja Theory. But … there is a downside. This game is graphically demanding – for VR? Even more so. The minimum requirement is a GTX 1080 graphics card, which isn’t’ cheap. Still – it looks incredible and this game has won so many awards and so much love from the gaming community. To know it’s gotten even better? It’s a fan’s dream come true!

The VR Edition drops on July 31st! For more about the game itself:

“From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness.”

Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.

In other Hellblade news, the studio recently deployed a new patch and though it was so small it didn’t merit full notes, it dig bring the glorious feature of HDR support to the overall play experience. According to their most recent blog post, “You can now play Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice in glorious HDR on PlayStation 4!

Patch 1.03 is now live with HDR support and various bug fixes – including a fix for the ‘NY’ Gate bug.” Short and sweet but nonetheless glorious!

Unfortunately the team didn’t disclose which bug issues were tackled in closer detail, but considering that negative feedback regarding this game is damn near non-existent, we can’t imagine that it was anything game breaking or overtly frustrating for players.