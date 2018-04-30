Hellboy: The Board Game Raises Over $1M in Two Days on Kickstarter

Last week Dark Horse Comics and Mantic Games launched Hellboy: The Board Game (based in Mike Mignola’s beloved universe) on Kickstarter. And within two days it raised over $1M on the crowdfudning platform, and in the process smashed its funding goal in a mere 18 minutes.

As a result of zooming by its funding goal, it also broke past numerous stretch goals. At the moment of writing this — only a few days into its campaign — Hellboy: The Board Game resides at $1,167,723 in funding, a number that could drastically increase given that there’s still 26 days left until the campaign is over.

Hellboy: The Board Game now represents Mantic’s 16th consecutive successful Kickstarter campaign, as well as its most successful one to date. Still rapidly growing, there are currently over 9,500 backers, which is more than double what it has garnered with even its most successful campaigns.

Described as inspired by the “tales of horror, myth and folklore by Mike Mignola,” Hellboy: The Board Game is a co-op experience for 1-4 players. In it, you become a member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD), where you will investigate occult threats that threaten the existence of the world. You will explore gothic locations, unearth artifacts, search for clues, and fight horrid creatures and terrifying bosses.

Mantic Games currently estimates Hellboy: The Board Game (core game) will contain the following components:

10 double sided room tiles (a mix of 2×2 and 1×2 with a linen finish)

4 Agent Cards

50+ cardboard tokens (damage counters, HQ board markers, target priority counters, furniture, doors, etc., with a linen finish)

13 custom dice

Six narrative Case File scenarios (each scenario includes between 6-8 cards)

Card HQ Board (linen finish)

74 Mini Cards (Encounter Cards, Back-Up Agent details, Equipment and Starting Items)

48 Standard Cards (Deck of Doom Cards and Enemy Cards)

18 plastic cubes (Agent action tokens and generic black tokens)

Coloured bases to fit on Agents

Rulebook

For those that don’t know: Mantic Games is the England-based tabletop developer and publisher who has made a name for itself in the space with projects like Dreadball and The Walking Dead: All Out War Miniatures Game.

The Kickstarter for Hellboy: The Board Game will come to a close on May 25th. For more information on the project, here’s a link to the campaign page.