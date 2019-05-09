Save 27% on Hellboy: The Board Game

Dark Horse and Mantic Games’ Hellboy: The Board Game raised more than $2 million on Kickstarter last year, and the final product has earned rave reviews. At the time of writing, the deluxe Kickstarter edition will set you back well over $200 on eBay, but a retail version was recently released that you can get on Amazon right now for $73 with free shipping. Given the fact that the list price for the game is $100, and it’s hard to find in the U.S. even at that price, this seems like quite a steal.

Designed by James M. Hewitt (Blood Bowl 2016, Necromunda: Underhive, and Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower) and Sophie Williams, the cooperative game for 1-4 players puts you in the role of a member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.), allowing you to “explore gothic locations, hunt down clues, discover artifacts, fight horrific creatures and face off against terrifying bosses”. The agent options include Hellboy, Liz Sherman, Johann Strauss, and Abe Sapien.

It’s also important to point out that Mantic worked closely with Hellboy creator Mike Mignola to “ensure the gaming pieces accurately capture the look and feel of the source material”, and many have noted that Hellboy fans will love the atmosphere of the game.

The contents of the Hellboy: The Board Game include the following:

4 Plastic Agent Miniatures – Hellboy, Liz Sherman, Johann Strauss, and Abe Sapien

18 Plastic Minion Miniatures

3 Plastic Boss Miniatures – Rasputin, Giant Frog Monster, and the Tentaces of Sadu-Hem

13 Custom Game Dice

12 double-sided Cardstock Room Tiles

More than 160 Cards

More than 120 Cardstock Tokens and Counters

Quickstart Guide and Rulebook

