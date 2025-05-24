Helldivers Players Love the New AI Soldiers More Than Actual Teammates

Earlier this week, Helldivers 2 got a massive update with its new Heart of Democracy content patch. Among the new features added were brand-new AI companion SEAF troops that join players on specific missions. Given the messy launch of AI Darth Vader in Fortnite, players might well be bracing for a mess. But actually, most Helldivers fans have found the new AI SEAF teammates surprisingly helpful. Some even say they’re “legit more useful than [their] usual play group” and wish the feature would be more fully integrated into Helldivers 2.

SEAF stands for Super Earth Armed Forces, and these former background infantry soldiers are now available as AI teammates. They are not to be confused with player characters, aka Helldivers, who hold a higher rank in the Super Earth army. However, many gamers are finding that the AI-driven SEAF companions are pretty useful in the field despite their lower rank.

Starting with the latest Helldivers 2 update, players can approach SEAF soldiers on the field. Then, recruit them to your team using in-game commands – most players recommend “Follow Me” as the most helpful option to really get a solid SEAF ally going. As you can see from the clip above, each player can recruit multiple SEAF to help them on the battlefield. So, you can get quite a little AI team going, helping take enemy fire and deal damage.

What Makes SEAF Useful in Helldivers 2

Players are surprised to see that the new SEAF teammates are actually pretty effective in combat, and almost never accidentally shoot their teammates. The AI soldiers perform best when given specific commands, which they will follow at all costs. While not perfect by any means, the SEAF are being praised by many gamers are “at least thrice as competent as an average random player.”

That said, there are a few risks to having a SEAF army on your hands. For instance, they have a slight penchant for blowing themselves up. As one player discovered, if a SEAF stops to salute a Helldiver while holding a grenade, things get a bit… explosive. Literally.

While this is a little bit devastating if you’ve grown attached to your AI pals, there’s no denying that big explosion is useful if enemies are nearby. Even so, you might want to think twice before trying to salute your SEAFs if you want them to remain useful members of the team. They will also happily use those grenades without your prompting them to salute, so if you want to retain your allies, maybe leave the salutes to a minimum and let the SEAF do their thing.

Right now, SEAF companions are limited to only spawning randomly on Super Earth maps in Helldivers 2. So, they’re not available in every gaming situation. But many players are enjoying the new level of interaction with these soldiers, which makes the game feel much more like being a part of a larger team. Many are hoping to see the SEAF become available across all mission types.

Have you interacted with the AI SEAF allies in Helldivers 2 yet? What did you think of them? Let us know in the comments below!