New Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy Update Just Arrived (Here Are the Patch Notes)

Helldivers 2 may be over a year old, but the game just keeps getting better. Arrowhead Game Studios continues to release new patches with fixes to ensure gameplay runs smoothly across all platforms. Today, gamers are getting a two-for-one deal with Helldivers 2 updates. Arrowhead has released the big Heart of Democracy update, which leaked last week, alongside a new patch with crash fixes. That means Helldivers 2 should run more smoothly and have a nice influx of additional content after you update the game today

It hasn’t been too long since the last major content update for Helldivers 2, Galactic Emergency, which brought in some highly requested features, including new weapons. Now, another new content update continues the story with the Heart of Democracy update. The Illuminate have now reached Super Earth, and players will need to stand up to protect the planet.

The Heart of Democracy update art for Helldivers 2

Today’s Helldivers 2 update is twofold, bringing in some fixes alongside the new content. The presence of Illuminate on Super Earth is the big content update, as players will battle against these enemies right on the planet. You must protect the civilians as you do, because friendly fire will be punished harshly. And doing so should be a bit easier, with the crash fixes that came alongside the content update in today’s patch.

For the new content update, Arrowhead didn’t release traditional patch notes so much as a summary of the newest entry in the story. Here’s a quick summary of what the Heart of Democracy update does, as shared by Arrowhead Game Studios:

SUPER EARTH… OUR HOME

The urban sprawl of Super Earth is the site of the conflict. Fight among the towering skyscrapers and crowded streets of our home turf as the Illuminate rain down destruction all around you.

Inside the city biomes, you will tackle operations and work to liberate cities together, having a significant impact on planetary campaigns.

REPEL THE INVASION

The Helldivers are tasked with a new objective: to repel the Illuminate invasion by gaining ground over the squids as they fight to control areas where the fleet is landing. It won’t be a walk in the park, divers. Like a game of intergalactic tug-of-war, you will struggle against the incoming forces, gaining and losing control quickly.

ARM THE CANNONS

Even in the face of such danger, we are not helpless, and all is not lost. The might of Super Earth’s arsenal lies hidden beneath our peaceful, democratic streets. With your help, we must activate our Planetary Defense Cannons and take down the Illuminate fleet in a grand show of power.

CALL FOR BACKUP

It’s all hands on deck as you encounter SEAF troops who will help join the fight to defend our Freedom. These small squads will fight enemies on their own, or they can be ordered to follow Helldivers and provide temporary backup as you navigate toward objectives. Salute and lead them on the path to victory, divers!

PROTECT CITIZENS

However, you must also be aware of the many civilians still roaming the streets, fearing for their lives. They may be panicked, Helldivers, but it is your sworn duty to keep them safe and they look to you as the ultimate protectors of liberty. Remember: any civilian lives lost from friendly fire will be punished.

PREPARE FOR THE FIGHT

Last week, we released a powerful primary weapon customization system and expanded surplus options to fight against the Illuminate as they emerged from the singularity. Now that you have learned the tactics of these new squid troops–like the Crescent Overseer and the hulking Fleshmob–you must master these tools to continue the fight on Super Earth. Use every available resource, divers, and decimate their forces!

Helldivers 2 Patch Notes for Version 1.003.002

Helldivers 2 Characters in action

As for today’s regular update patch, these are the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes for the bug fixes and improvements, as shared by Arrowhead Games via Steam:

Fixes

Resolved Top Priority issues:

Attempting to purchase a Master of Ceremony item in the Super Store when on PlayStation 5 while using the “Quality” visual setting will no longer change page

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to enter the Weapon Customization menu on certain weapons

Fixed crash that could happen when killing illuminates that were about to spawn

Weapons and Stratagems

Fix drone’s not returning to backpack correctly

Miscellaneous Fixes